Kings County residents shocked over jail deputy’s sex crimes allegations

HANFORD, California (KSEE) — A Kings County Sheriff’s employee is facing a slew of misdemeanor charges Friday, including sex crimes, accusing him of recording and sharing sexual images. The nature of the allegations is concerning many residents.

Slater Lee Bach, 25, was arrested as soon as he showed up for his shift at the Kings County Jail at 4:30 a.m. His arrest was a result of an investigation started by deputies after being contacted by a confidential victim.

In a press release, Sgt. Loren Bettencourt with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation found Bach secretly created a sex tape with the victim without her knowledge or consent. He then sent the videos, as well as sexually explicit pictures, to someone else.

Investigators say Bach also harassed the victim repeatedly in calls and texts.

Hanford resident Trina Parsons was shocked by the news.

“If he’s convicted, that’s a huge thing,” she said. “It’s a breach of trust for anyone to go through that.”

The Sheriff’s Office is being quiet on the investigation for the time being but added there could be more victims out there. That’s a scary thought for Hanford resident Gary Jones, who feels sympathetic toward the victims in this.

“It’s really a sad state of affairs,” he said.

It’s a scary thought for Parsons as well, but she hopes if there are more victims that they’ll be brave enough to contact the sheriff’s office since Bach was arrested.

Bach has been working for the Sheriff’s Office for a little less than four years. In addition to his arrest, he was also put on administrative leave.

