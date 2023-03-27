HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) are asking residents to be careful of floodwater impacting above-ground storage tanks.
Public health officials warn that these tanks include, but are not limited to fuel, propane, chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, waste storage drums, large totes, or other petroleum products.
They explained that flood waters may dislodge, float, or cause tanks’ contents to be released – causing a potential fire, explosion, or contamination of the surrounding flood waters.
Steps should also be taken to safeguard compressed gas cylinders, pesticide containers, or bulk fertilizers, officials add.
For additional information or questions, public health officials suggest contacting a Spill Prevention Countermeasure & Control Plan Consultants and included the following list of consultants:
Residents dealing with an above-ground storage tank issue related to the current flood emergency is asked to contact the Kings County Department of Public Health, Division of Environmental Health on (559) 584-1401 during regular business hours, or (559) 639-3207 after hours or at weekends.