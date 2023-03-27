White Propane Tank with Colourful Trees in Background on a Sunny Autumn Day. Lens Flare.

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) are asking residents to be careful of floodwater impacting above-ground storage tanks.

Public health officials warn that these tanks include, but are not limited to fuel, propane, chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, waste storage drums, large totes, or other petroleum products.

They explained that flood waters may dislodge, float, or cause tanks’ contents to be released – causing a potential fire, explosion, or contamination of the surrounding flood waters.

Steps should also be taken to safeguard compressed gas cylinders, pesticide containers, or bulk fertilizers, officials add.

For additional information or questions, public health officials suggest contacting a Spill Prevention Countermeasure & Control Plan Consultants and included the following list of consultants:

Krazan & Associates

Cody Taylor,

P.E. 215 W.

Dakota

Clovis, CA 93706

Phone: (559) 348-2200

codytaylor@krazan.com

Pacific Management Services

Dean Lowe, Ph. D.

1923 N. Fine, Suite

101

Fresno, CA 93727-1510

Phone: (559) 251-4060

ldeanlowe@pacificmgt.com

4 Creeks Civil Engineering & Land

Surveying

Craig Hartman, P.E.

1150 N. Chinowth, Suite B/P.O. Box

7593 Visalia, CA 93291

Phone: (559)-802-3052 Cell: (559) 737- 3795

craigh@4-creeks.com

Advanced EH&S Concepts

Attn: Joe Canas,

CSP Office: 661-665-9880

Cell: 661-703-3281

ehscompliance@yahoo.com

Provost & Pritchard Engineering

Group

130 N. Garden Street

Visalia, CA 93291 [Map]

Tel: 559.636.1166

Fax: 559.636.1177

visalia@ppeng.com

BSK & Associates

Noelle Willbanks, P.E. 567 W. Shaw,

Suite B Fresno, CA 93704

Ph: (559) 497-2880 Ext. 104

nwillbanks@bskinc.com

Roberts Engineering

Bill Roberts, C.E

342 N. Second

Street Porterville,

CA 93257

Phone: (559) 784-6326

bill@robertsengineering.com

ESCI EnviroServices, Inc.

Steven Lichten, REA, CPEA

4401 Atlantic Ave, Suite 200

Long Beach, CA 90807-2264

Ph: (562)-984-2079

slichten@enviroservices.com

Residents dealing with an above-ground storage tank issue related to the current flood emergency is asked to contact the Kings County Department of Public Health, Division of Environmental Health on (559) 584-1401 during regular business hours, or (559) 639-3207 after hours or at weekends.