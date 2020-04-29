Kings County rescinds shelter-in-place order; will continue to follow the state’s order

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The shelter-at-home order in place in Kings County was rescinded Tuesday following a meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
County officials say the directive mirrored the restrictions imposed by the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state’s restrictions on movement will remain in place. That means residents should continue to follow the order until it is retracted by the state government.
Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle posted an video on Facebook explaining what the decision means.
