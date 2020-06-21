Kings County reports 3 new virus-related deaths, including Avenal state prison inmate

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, including an inmate from Avenal State Prison, as officials also reported 34 new cases.

The three deaths brought the virus’ toll in the county to 15, according to the Kings County Health Department. With the new cases, the county now has a total of 2,091.

Two of the patients that died were over the age of 65 and the other patient was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

One of the patients that died was confirmed to be an inmate from Avenal State Prison, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The inmate died at an outside hospital from complications related to COVID-19.

Corrections officials reported it was the 19th virus-related death of an inmate under their responsibility, while the first at the Avenal prison.

CDCR released the following statement: “CDCR takes the health and safety of all those who live and work in our state prisons very seriously and will continue to work diligently to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It is reported that 131 inmates are actively positive with COVID-19 at the Avenal prison.

Of the 34 new cases, six were associated with state-operated prisons in the county, while 21 of the new cases contracted the disease through close contact with a confirmed case, the health department said. The rest of the cases, 13 in total, are under investigation.

Health officials also reported 38 recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,290.

