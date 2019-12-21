Kings County names highway after deputy sheriff who ‘dedicated his life to the service of his country and community’

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County unveiled the “Kings County Deputy Sheriff Allen Thomas Sharra Memorial Highway” on Friday to honor the man who died in the late 90s.

Assembly member Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) along with law enforcement and community members were at the unveiling.

A portion of Highway 41 in Kings County was designated to honor Sharra who lost his life during an accident back on Dec. 27, 1999.

Sharra served in the Navy as an avionics mechanic stationed at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore.

He was also a reserve police officer for the city of Huron and was later hired by Sheriff Ken Marvin of Kings County after completing the police academy.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Sharra’s passing.

I am pleased that our community has come together to create this memorial highway to honor Deputy Sheriff Sharra. Mr. Sharra dedicated his life to the service of his country and community, first as a Navy veteran and later as a Deputy Sheriff for the City of Hanford. With the renaming of State Route 41, we will continue to remember Deputy Sheriff Sharra’s sacrifice and his many contributions to King’s County. Assembly member Rudy Salas

Officials including Senator Melissa Hurtado, Sheriff David Robinson, Senior Deputy Sheriff Nate Ferrier, and family members of Deputy Sheriff Allen Thomas Sharra were also there.

