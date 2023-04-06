KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Kings County Department of Public Works crew announced they removed an earthen dam placed on the Lovelace gate between Reclamation District 749 and Lovelace Basin.

The open gate allows water to flow from the 749 into Lovelace to continue to follow into the low points of the basin point of the Tulare Lake Basin and flow water away from the City of Corcoran.

Authorities say assessment of water releases continues to be monitored for local reservoirs that are full or reaching maximum capacity.

They warned that residents should remain alert and stay watchful for any signs of damage or erosion along waterways, rivers, streams, and canals.

In the meantime, city officials say they will continue to closely monitor and actively work on immediate mitigation and relief strategies to strengthen the integrity of levees, berms, and water banks.

Residents should be aware that water can rise quickly and without warning.

For more information about the 2023 floods click here.