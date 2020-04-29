Kings County lifts shelter-in-place order, asks community to continue following state’s order

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – In a 5-0 vote the Kings County Board of Supervisors lifted its shelter-in-place order Tuesday.

It was put in place a month ago.

“The state had issued its order. We had been getting complaints from citizens saying people aren’t paying enough attention, so we felt it necessary to just restate the state’s protocol,” said Kings County Supervisor Craig Pedersen.

County leaders said the order mirrored the state’s order, but there was some confusion with both in place so they decided to lift their own.

Supervisor Richard Valle addressed the community in a Facebook post, asking people to continue to follow the state’s restrictions until they’re lifted.

“We’re taking the appropriate measures to be prepared as the governor outlines a re-entry into the workforce,” he said.

The move comes as Governor Gavin Newsom laid out a phased reopening plan for California, announcing select business may be just weeks away. Pedersen did not want their shelter-in-place order to slow anything down for those in desperate need of reopening.

“Businesses that it’s taken a lifetime to build, we want to make sure that they can take advantage of the phases as they come to us,” he said.

The supervisors had previously discussed enforcement of their own order but said it’s something they never had to do.

“Sheriff Robinson, his force, they’ve done a really good job of a balanced approach to that. No ones been hauled off to jail. I don’t think one citation has been written. It’s been an education,” Valle said.

