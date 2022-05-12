KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A K9 officer who had been with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office since 2016 has passed away, a Thursday release from the agency said.

The release said that Kings County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer Bluz and his handler, Senior Deputy Matt Washburn, had just completed a training exercise.

Bluz was taken to an air-conditioned K9 unit to rest and drink some water. Later, Deputy Washburn returned to retrieve Bluz for another exercise and found him dead.

“The K-9 unit was still cool inside and water was available to Bluz, so heat and dehydration was not the cause of his unfortunate passing,” said the Facebook post from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.