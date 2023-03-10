KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County officials are announcing a state of emergency due to winter storms effective Friday, March 10.

Kings County is taking action after discussions about the anticipated amount of water flow with weather experts, water management agencies, local officials, and neighboring counties.

Through these discussions, it is anticipated the largest amount of water flow to Kings County will arrive within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Officials say the storm has and will continue to impact several roads and caused numerous hazards throughout the County, all of which can cause risk to human safety and property.

The purpose of the emergency proclamation is to address extensive weather-related damage and future damage from snow melt, debris flow, and flooding is anticipated to occur throughout the County’s 1,392 square miles.

Kings County officials are encouraging residents to be prepared. Tips issued by the Red Cross on how to prepare for emergencies including flooding, power outages, and winter storms can be found at the following link: redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.