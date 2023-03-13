KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A State of Emergency declared by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday added storm response and relief efforts in six more counties – including Kings County.

Officials say a state of emergency allows the state to bring more support to county-led emergency response efforts and coordinate mutual aid from neighboring jurisdictions. Kings County officials continue to monitor the weather, waterways, roads, and any other storm-related issues.

Kings County also warned its residents that as warmer weather persists, snow melt can increase waterway levels which may lead to flooding. Residents are also reminded to go to www.kingsoes.com/alert to sign up to receive emergency alerts.

Calaveras, Del Norte, Glenn, San Benito, and San Joaquin counties were also included in the State of Emergency.