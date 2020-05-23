Kings County health department to provide free testing at flea market

Hanford, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Free COVID-19 testing, provided by the Kings County Department of Public Health, will be available at the Alma’s Flea Market in Hanford this Memorial Day.

County health officials will set up a testing site in the parking lot on Monday as businesses begin to reopen. Health officials say they will provide free testing for up to 150 Kings County residents.

Testing will be available from 8:00 a.m. and is open to everyone, including people who are uninsured or undocumented.

“Alma’s Flea Market has been an integral part of the community for over 50 years and we are happy and excited to be able to open up again and welcome back vendors and shoppers,” said owner and operator Charlene Jespersen.

“We appreciate the importance of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are implementing numerous measures to minimize the risk to everyone. We feel that the testing event will be a great resource for the community, and it will be conveniently placed to reach as many residents as

possible.”

This the first time the flea market will open since the state’s shelter in place order went into effect.

