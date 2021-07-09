Kings County farmworker drowns after backing up vehicle into a canal, authorities say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A Kings County man drowned after backing his vehicle into a canal Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. in the area of Dairy Avenue and Pueblo in Kings County.

Authorities say the man who was a farmworker irrigating the field, was driving his 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander when he backed up too far and overturned into the canal.

The vehicle went into the water where he unfortunately drowned.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.