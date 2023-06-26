KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just in time for the 4th of July celebrations, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling its newest boat to aid in search and rescue.

On Monday, Sheriff Dave Robinson accepted delivery of the newest vessel in the Water Rescue Unit’s fleet, a 2014 Air Ranger airboat.

Deputies say they will utilize this airboat to respond to calls for service in and around Tulare Lake Bottom south of the City of Corcoran and in the Stratford area.

Since the flooding of the Tulare Lake Bottom, the Sheriff’s Office and the Kings County Fire Department say they have received dozens of requests to respond to the flooded areas.

Officials say the boat will help response times as some areas have seen an increase due to needing to take alternate routes around the flooded areas.

Officials say this particular boat was needed for the flooded areas, as a regular propeller boat could become stuck due to the various debris, farming equipment, utility lines, and roadways under the surface of the water.