KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County deputies are set to travel to Los Angeles and assist with protest, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post by the Kings County Deputies Sheriff’s Association on Saturday afternoon, says deputies will be traveling to Los Angeles Saturday night and assist LAPD authorities.

