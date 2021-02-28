Kings County begins COVID-19 vaccinations for food/ag, education sectors

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials on Sunday reported the state’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment system, called MyTurn, has expanded eligibility to the food and agriculture and education sectors.

The change allows the OptumServe site in Hanford to serve people who live or work in Kings County win these sectors to make an appointment locally, said spokesman Everardo Legaspi with the Kings County Department of Public Health. All sectors in Tier 1A and individuals 65 or older are still eligible for appointments and can visit MyTurn or contact the state’s call center at 1-833-422-4255 for assistance with booking an appointment.

Kings County pharmacies are also making vaccines available. A list of local pharmacies offering vaccine appointments can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org/. Additionally, health officials have also requested the local OptumServe vaccination site increase availability in the County, a site that does use the MyTurn platform.