KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first human case of West Nile virus in Kings County of 2022 was announced Friday by the county’s Department of Public Health.

According to officials, it is the first case reported this season in the state.

Health officials say most people who are infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms or only mild non-specific flulike illness. However, officials say in some individuals the disease can cause severe neurologic illness, especially in the elderly.

“West Nile virus can have severe consequences for the elderly or others, including those that have pre-existing health conditions,” said Rose Mary Rahn, Director of the Kings County Department of Public Health. “It is important that anyone experiencing related symptoms seek medical attention and that residents take all precautions including wearing insect repellent and eliminating sources of standing water.”

Officials say symptoms of severe disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, joint pain, disorientation, and altered level of consciousness.

Kings County Department of Public Health recommends that individuals protect against mosquito bites by practicing the “Three Ds”:

DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon,

eucalyptus, or Insect Repellent 3535 (IR3535) according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitos from biting you. Insect repellents should be used according to label instructions for children.

DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitos usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitos. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

DRAIN – Mosquitos lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.

Additional information regarding West Nile virus can be found here.