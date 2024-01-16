KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a vehicle that they say was in an in-progress burglary.

Officials say on Jan. 14, at approximately at 12:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 24000 block of Utica Avenue for an in-progress burglary.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Prior to deputies arriving on the scene, a black Chevy SUV was seen departing the property with a white, 2010 International trailer (CA License Plate 4KX7584). The vehicle and trailer were last seen traveling south on Interstate 5, officials said.

If you have information regarding the Chevy SUV or International trailer, please contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at 559-852-2720.