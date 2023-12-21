KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the Kings County Sheriff’s Posse will ride in the 2024 Rose Parade.

The Kings County Sherrif’s Office (KCSO) says this is the 87th year of the posse riding in parades throughout the state representing the County of Kings as goodwill ambassadors.

The Posse also rode in the 2012 and the 2003 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.

According to KCSO, The Posse members devote their time and effort to support them. The Posse also is called upon by the sheriffs to perform search and rescue.

The Sheriff’s Posse has donated approximately $200,000 to the Sheriff’s Office, KCSO says.

KCSO says the Posse has been awarded numerous first-place honors for their riding excellence throughout California and has acted as Honor Guard for the President of the United States.

The Rose Parade or Tournament of Roses will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena. For more information on the Rose Parade, click here.