KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kings County Sheriff’s Office explorer was recognized by the Hanford Police Department after assisting with a suspect arrest, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the incident began when the Hanford Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle being seen in the area of 11th Avenue and Fargo Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say three suspects ran from the stolen vehicle. The two officers on the scene chased after two of the fleeing suspects. The third suspect ran into a neighborhood where he attempted to break into a residence.

Deputies say Explorer Isaak Sauceda quickly realized the gravity of the situation. He grabbed ahold of the suspect, took him to the ground, and detained him under citizen’s arrest until officers arrived.

Sheriff’s Officials say while they do not encourage their explorers to get involved in dangerous situations, the ramifications of failing to stop this suspect could have been devastating.

Hanford Police Sergeant Fran Martinez and Police Chief Jack Amaroso attended a recent Explorer Post meeting and presented Isaak with a hard-earned commendation.

“We are proud of Explorer Sauceda and commend him on his heroic actions. He placed himself in harm’s way to protect his community from those who choose to do us harm,” said the Kings County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post.