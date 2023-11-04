KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two restaurants were issued a license suspension to sell alcohol Friday after being issued citations months prior, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say earlier this year they along with agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) sent a minor decoy into a Denny’s, located at 27585 Bernard Drive, Kettleman City, and Pieology, located at 1693 W. Lacey Boulevard, Hanford.

The decoy attempted to purchase an alcoholic beverage and authorities say a violation was obtained at each location. The employee was issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor at both locations.

Upon posting the suspensions Friday, officials say the 15-day license suspensions were part of the administrative sanctions served against the ABC license holder.