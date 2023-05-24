HANDFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County residents in high-risk flood areas should expect to receive a call from Listos California, a branch within the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Listos California is a live phone-calling project for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery that will provide flood awareness and preparedness information in residents’ preferred language.

The calls that will last no longer than five minutes will help residents with signing up for local emergency notifications, such as KC Alert.

The Listos initiative is a great opportunity to provide flood preparedness and response outreach to the Kings County community. These calls are an important collaborative effort to keep all communities safe during the flood emergency Kings Office of Emergency Services Manager Abraham Valencia

Kings County officials want to remind residents to be cautious of any suspicious calls or messages regarding flood emergencies from scammers posing as officials.

Listos California will likely appear as “CA OES” with a 559-area code and only ask for the information needed to register for KC Alert.

For more information regarding Listos California people can visit their website.

Residents are also encouraged to complete the Kings County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Public Input Survey.