Kings Canyon to close due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEKI webcam image looking west from Giant Forest on Wednesday (NPS Photo)

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials announced that Kings Canyon National Park will close to all visitors Thursday evening due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality throughout the park from wildfires in the area.

The park’s entrance station, facilities and parking lots will close at 5 p.m., said spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Yee. Yosemite announced on Thursday it would also close, while Sequoia closed on Tuesday.

The closure is expected to last at least through the weekend as unhealthy to hazardous air quality is expected over the next several days.

The National Park Service expects to reopen Kings Canyon to visitors when conditions improve and it is safe for visitors and employees.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.