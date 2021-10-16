Kings Canyon National Park set to partially reopen on Monday, officials say

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A majority of the Kings Canyon National Park will reopen to the public on Monday, according to park officials.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks authorities say the areas that are reopening did not see active fire and are no longer considered to be under threat.

The following areas will be reopened for the public to enjoy starting Monday:

Big Stump Enterance Station on Highway 180

Most of the Grant Grove area, including the General Grant Tree

Kings Canyon Vistor Center Information Desk

Cedar Grove

The Kings Canyon Wilderness (except for Redwood Canyon)

Areas east of the Great Western Divide in the Sequioa National Park Wilderness

South Fork in the Sequoia National Park Wilderness

Officials are encouraging guests to bring water with them if they plan on traveling to the park because running water will not be available until utilities are restored in late October.

Authorities also say no front country camping is available at this time, stating Kings Canyons is reopening for day and wilderness use only.

According to National Park officials, Redwood Canyon will remain closed as well as trails in Lodgepole, Middle Fork and Mineral King areas of Sequoia National Park.

At this time, authorities say there is no current timeframe for when developed areas of Sequoia National Park will be reopened.

For more information on what to expect for Monday visit the National Parks website here.