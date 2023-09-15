FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Popular music artist, Romeo Santos, is making a stop in Fresno.

His “Formula Vol. 3” Tour includes a stop at the Save Mart Center on October 4.

Santos is best known as the lead member and vocalist of the bachata group Aventura. Some of his most popular songs include, “Ella Y Yo”, and “X Si Volvemos” with Karol G.

Over his career, Santos has sold over 40 million albums and over 100 million singles. His latest album, released On September 1, 2022, features well-known artists such as Rosalia, Justin Timberlake, and Christian Nodal. Tickets are on sale now.

Event and ticket information can be found here.