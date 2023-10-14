FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CAL FIRE and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the area of Mammoth Road and Kinsman Flat for a report of a wildfire.

The fire, estimated to be 114 acres, was first discovered just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire zone is north of Minarets Road and south of Road 8009, Whisky Snowmobile Trails Road. It is also believed to be located east of Whisky Snowmobile Trails Road, Cascadel Road and west of Minarets Road.

Authorities want to make residents in the area aware of the reported fire activity and note the fire’s quick rate of spread. They also advise that there is fire equipment in the roadways for residents who are trying to navigate the area.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Clearwater Firestation Area Zone 645 due to Wildfire. First responders say there is a potential threat to life and property. Zone 645 is Houge Ranch, Clearwater Firestation Area

They advise residents to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately. They also advise not to wait for an evacuation order to leave if residents feel their safety is in danger.

Deputies say those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock, should leave now.

As well, there is an evacuation advisory for the area Northeast of Kinsman Flat and Mammoth Road near the Clearwater Fire Station in Zone 781 which is Kingman Flat, and Zone 779 at Source Point. Units are assisting CAL FIRE with a wildfire that is growing at a high rate of spread there.

Officials advise residents there to be aware of their surroundings and avoid this area.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office also says there are roadblocks at Minarets Road at Redinger Overlook, and Minarets Road at Fish Creek Campground.

If anyone is in need of evacuation assistance they may call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770. However, if it is an emergency, residents are urged to call 9-1-1.

Residents may also use this website to find an interactive map of current evacuations.