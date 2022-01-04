Kiki, lion at Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo, passes away at 17

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Female African lion, Kiki passed away after years of battling progressive arthritis. according to officials at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced Tuesday the passing of Kiki, who was 17 years old and the matriarch of the lion pride at the Zoo.

“Recently, Kiki displayed a progressive decline in her mobility and extreme weakness in her rear legs,” said Dr. Shannon Nodolf, Chief Veterinary Officer. “Her pain levels were no longer manageable and for Kiki’s quality of life, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.”

The zoo said in the wild, African lions live between 10 to 14 years of age.

Kiki arrived at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in 2015, along with her daughter Zamaya. While at the Zoo, Kiki gave birth to a male lion cub, Kijani, who is now a father at a Dallas zoo.

The zoo’s animal care team said Kiki was a great matriarch and mother who loved to nap in the sunshine.