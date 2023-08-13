FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of kids walked away with smiles Saturday at the Kick It Sneaker giveaway.

The 5th annual Kick It Outreach took place at Cary Park, just in time for back to school. Families were able to show up and go home with gently used or new shoes.

Organizers say the event has handed out roughly 2,000 pairs of shoes every summer since 2018. This year’s event is estimated to have 500 pairs of shoes.

Pastor at Impact Church, Edward Thomas says it means everything to be able to help families.

“We know that a lot of families are suffering from costs right now with inflation and different things so we know kids going back to school, we see a lot of drives but this is a shoe drive.. with the help of the community were able to do this,” said Pastor Thomas.

YourCentralValley’s Taryn Mitchell and Brian Dorman witnessed as some kids received their first pair of Jordans and Nikes while others got haircuts and ate pizza.

The event was held in hopes to send kids back to school with confidence.