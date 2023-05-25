SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two crucial bridges that lead to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have sustained substantial damage from the heavy snowpack, according to park officials.

Following a winter that delivered 279% of the average annual Sierra Nevada snowpack, officials say that the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are in the early stages of assessing damage to infrastructure in wilderness areas.

The Woods Creek Bridge and the San Joaquin Bridge, both located in the Kings Canyon Wilderness, are two bridges that park officials say they have identified with significant damage.

Officials say both bridges are critical for John Muir Trail and/or Pacific Crest Trail backpackers, and the Woods Creek Bridge is also critical for the Rae Lakes Loop. Neither bridge is usable at this time and timeframes for repair have yet to be established, officials say.

As conditions allow the park to assess more trails, officials say more damaged trail structures are likely to be discovered.

Park officials say travelers should be prepared for the possibility that streams and rivers may be extremely hazardous to cross due to high water or damaged infrastructure, and this may be true late into the season.

In addition to water hazards, officials say backpackers and stock users should expect snow and ice in the high country, and plan backup routes if intended routes are not safely passable.

“This year, even streams we didn’t think twice about crossing in past years have become raging rivers capable of knocking someone off their feet,” said Ned Kelleher, Chief Ranger of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “People in the wilderness need to be prepared to change their plans or turn around if they’re presented with a hazardous crossing. It’s not worth the risk.”

The parks say they will be updating their website with more information about trail conditions in the wilderness as it becomes available.