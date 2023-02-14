TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was at the expo today to bring Washington to the farmers.

He focused on a federal Ag bill that’s coming up for renewal.

The Farm Bill was signed into law by Former President Donald Trump in 2018, but local farmers say times have changed dramatically.

“Nine dollars and fifty cents is not the same as it was years ago. It’s different in every region and shape of operator,” said Tony Lopes, a dairy farmer in Gustine.

“Rising input costs, inflation, trade disputes, and supply chain dysfunction at our ports and overseas,” said James Johannson, President of the California Farm Bureau Federation.

Local congressman and House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy were at the Expo to hear from farmers for himself.

“Inflation, the cost of farming, energy costs continue to rise, the ability to have water,” said McCarthy.

All challenges the house agriculture committee hopes to address.

“The challenge is when the snow melts, was the storage there to keep the water. The water comes down to the delta, or does it come down to the Central Valley,” he said.McCarthy called out Governor Newsom’s priorities.

“Gavin Newsom will pick fish over people,” he said.

Republican Representative David Valadao, who is also a farmer, also called out Newsom.

“Showed exactly who the governor was focused on, and it wasn’t agriculture and it wasn’t making sure we protect our water resources,” said Valadao.

We reached out to the Governor’s Office for a response to McCarthy’s statements.

In an executive order the Governor signed on Monday, his office says, it’s aimed at building water resilience after a dry February.

“The order [is to] expand the state’s capacity to capture storm runoff in wet years, [it] directs state agencies to review and provide recommendations on the state’s drought response actions by the end of April.”

In the farm bill, there is no language aimed at farmworkers or employees.

We asked Representative David Valadao, he says that is something that they are looking into.