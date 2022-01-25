Kevin Hart is coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Kevin Hart is coming to Fresno, marking his second stop in a Central Valley city.

The actor and comedian will be live for one night only on Friday, February 11 at the William Saroyan Theatre in Downtown Fresno.

The Fresno show is a week after his stop in Bakersfield, where he will have five shows at the Fox Theatre on February 4.

Pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Public on-sale tickets go live on Thursday, January 27, at 10 a.m.

When tickets are available, they can be purchased here.

