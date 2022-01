FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- After selling out of his first show in Fresno, Kevin Hart is having a second show in Downtown Fresno.

Related Content Kevin Hart is coming to Fresno

Fresno marks Hart’s second stop in a Central Valley city.

The actor and comedian will be live on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the William Saroyan Theatre in Downtown Fresno. That show has been sold out.

Hart’s second show will be at 10:00 p.m. the same night. Tickets are now available here.