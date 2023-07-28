TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recovery of the body of a kayaker who drowned in the Kern River last month is over.

Tulare County Sheriff Deputies say they were able to pull the man’s body out of the water Thursday night after several failed attempts over the last month.

The man who drowned on June 14 has been identified as 26-year-old William Hoxie.

Deputies say he was an avid kayaker.

Rescuers say river conditions were too dangerous at the time to retrieve his body, so they were forced to leave it there for more than a month.

“The river was just it was just flowing way too fast it was well over five thousand cubic feet per second at the time it just wasn’t safe to send rescuers in the river,” said John Nicholson with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Hoxie was kayaking with four friends when the river’s rushing water flipped over his kayak with him still strapped in.

His body was pinned against a tree, where it stayed for over a month until water levels dropped enough to allow Tulare County’s swift water rescue team to retrieve him.

“We also had help from Kern County Sheriff’s Department and Tulare County Fire Departments on this rescue. They used a tech Highline and a swift water rescue boat to make this recovery, “said Nicholson.

Even though water levels may be lower than before the sheriff’s office is reminding people that all rivers in the county are closed to those who are not experienced kayakers.

“It’s hot and the sheriff understands it’s hot and people wanna hit the waterways and cool off our recommendation use water safety that at the lakes or community pools or something like that but the rivers are far too dangerous to go into,” Nicholson explained.

The sheriff’s office says they’re happy to answer any questions the public might have on what defines an experienced Kayaker.