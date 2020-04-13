Kern County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 444

KERN COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) — Kern County health officials on Monday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 444.

Of the 444 cases, 436 were Kern County residents and another eight were from outside the area.

Three people have died in Kern County due to COVID-19.

Health officials said they have tested 6,533 with 3,554 people testing negative and another 2,535 pending test results.

