Kern County firefighter arrested for possession of child pornography, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KERN COUNTY, (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County firefighter accused of owning hundreds of images of child pornography has been arrested, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, December 17, detectives searched multiple homes as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.

During the search, authorities say they found electronic devices containing 500 images of suspected child pornography at the home of Christopher Vega, a Kern County firefighter.

Vega was arrested on Monday at his home and booked into jail on a charge of possession of child pornography. His bail is set at $2,000,000.

Anyone with additional information may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss