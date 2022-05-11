FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in Kerman have been asked to only use boiled water or bottled water for drinking or cooking purposes until further notice, following a notification by the city.

City officials say the cause of the notice is a recent power outage early Wednesday morning, which led to a loss of pressure in the water system and a potential for contamination by bacteria in the water supply. State officials required the city to issue the advisory when there is a possibility of bacteria entering the supply.

City water customers are asked to vigorously boil their water for a least a minute before drinking it or cooking with it until city officials say it is all right to drink again.

City officials revealed that the current water quality is not known at this time. Quality tests should be complete by Friday and the city will notify water customers of the situation in regard to the boil water advisory.