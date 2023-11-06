KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Kerman has received a portion of a $38 million state grant to construct an addition to the Kerman Community Center, designed to improve resilience across California.

The money is from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The City of Kerman says they plan to construct a 15,400 sq. ft. addition to the 11,618 sq. ft. community center to create the 26,400 sq. ft. center.

The proposed project, according to the city, will bring air filtration systems; backup broadband access; backup power sources; backup water sources; device recharging capabilities for cell phones and other personal communications devices; laundry; shelter/places for people to sleep during emergencies; showers; space for food preparation and storage; and other resiliency amenities. It is also set to feature classroom/training space, sleeping quarters, food service, and storage areas.

The recreation features will promote a blending of senior, youth, and family-oriented opportunities, city officials say.

Planning and construction work related to the Community Resilience Centers is expected to begin in early 2024.