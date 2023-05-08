KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The police Chief of Kerman has announced his retirement after serving four decades in law enforcement in Fresno County, according to the City of Kerman.

The city says Chief of Police John Golden announced his retirement effective July 7, 2023. Chief Golden has served in Kerman since 2015 where he started as a Lieutenant and was subsequently promoted to Chief of Police in 2019.

Mayor Maria Pacheco said,” The City wishes Chief Golden the best in his next chapter in life, and we thank him for his dedicated service to Kerman.”

According to the city, Golden has led the Police Department’s expansion of community-oriented policing, worked to stabilize the department’s staffing, increased the School Resource Officer Program in partnership with Kerman Unified School District, strengthened the Community Service Officers program, and served as an experienced and committed leader of the Kerman Police Department.

The City says they will start the process to replace Chief Golden immediately.