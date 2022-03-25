KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A store in Kerman has had its alcoholic beverage license revoked by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

La Fiesta Market located at 307 South Madera Avenue had its license revoked after selling alcohol to minors on three separate occasions within a three-year period, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The store owner has agreed to the penalty of revocation and has 180 days to allow for the transfer of the license to a new owner, according to the ABC.

The store was under investigation after ABC got complaints from the community that the business was selling alcohol to minors.

The ABC says agents visited the store and issued citations on three occasions.

“ABC licensees must protect underage youth by remaining vigilant and carefully checking identifications to prevent them from gaining access to alcohol,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata.