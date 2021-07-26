Kenneth Allen Jackson, convicted arsonist, to be held for another 6 months

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Convicted Yosemite Lakes Park arsonist Kenneth Allen Jackson will be held in state custody for another six months, according to an announcement Monday by State Senator Anna Caballero.

In a post on Twitter, Caballero wrote that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation updated her on Jackson’s status – revealing that he will be kept in their custody for a further 180 days.

The update comes after Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno publicly criticized Jackson’s release as “an outrage” that should not be happening. That was followed by residents impacted by the fires Jackson started signing a petition to prevent his release in Madera County.

Today, I received an update from CDCR. Convicted arsonist Kenneth Allen Jackson will be held in custody an additional 180 days. I will continue to elevate the petition circulated by Madera County residents and victims asking that he be placed in a different county. — Anna Caballero (@CASenCaballero) July 26, 2021

Jackson was sentenced in 2014 for sparking a number of fires at Yosemite Lakes Park in 2013.