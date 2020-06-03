Keith Foster released from federal prison

LONG BEACH, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster has been released from federal prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Foster was transferred Friday from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Florence to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Long Beach Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office.

The BOP says community confinement means Foster is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house).

Foster’s specific location has not been released for safety reasons.

Home confinement is the least restrictive form of community confinement. Individuals in home confinement may be approved to leave their residence for a variety of programming reasons as determined by case managers overseeing their placement (e.g. work, religious activities, and social activities). Scott Taylor, Federal Bureau of Prisons

Individuals who are placed in home confinement may be monitored via electronic monitoring equipment, telephone, or in-person contacts, the BOP said.

In May 2017, a federal jury in Fresno found Foster guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana. In November that same year, Foster was sentenced to four years in prison.

He filed an appeal, challenging his criminal convictions, but they were ultimately upheld.

His release from confinement is scheduled for June 8, 2021 — which is a little earlier than the original July 6, 2021 release date.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.

