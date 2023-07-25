FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fernanda Garcia got the news Monday no one wants to get. Her mom and son were involved in a chain reaction car crash on Highway 41 near Caruthers. Her son survived after he was airlifted to CRMC, but her mother, 47-year-old Belinda Chacon, did not.

“She loved my son, so I’m just very thankful that even though she’s not here, he’s able to be here with me,” Garcia said.

Garcia said when she got the call about the crash, she could not believe what happened.

“It doesn’t really feel real yet, I just hope that she knows how much she was loved because I don’t think that she knew that,” she said thinking about her mother.

Her toddler has now been released from the hospital with just cuts and scrapes to show for the crash. He was even able to walk around and come to the vigil for his grandmother on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol said a commercial Ford F-450 was driving south on Highway 41 Monday afternoon going towards Elkhorn Avenue. Officers said the driver didn’t stop for the traffic ahead of them, causing the Toyota her son and mom were riding in, to crash into a Chevy that crashed into a big rig truck. In total seven people were involved.

CHP said the driver of the Ford was likely distracted, either by his phone or something else.

Officers said her son’s car seat being installed correctly, likely saved his life.

“It’s just so important to keep your babies in the car seat. It could have totally been different; I could have lost my son and my mom. So, I’m very thankful that she put him in the middle and strapped correctly and buckled up, and no matter and no matter what she was always really, really on that.”

Garcia also said she is so thankful for the firefighters who cared for her son after the crash, and for the woman who drove her to the hospital after she got to the scene.

At this point, no criminal charges for the driver of the Ford have been announced.

A GoFundMe for her family has also been created to help with the unexpected costs.