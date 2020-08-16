‘Keep moving’: Fresno woman shares her secret while celebrating 100th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Esther Podsakoff shared her secret to living a long life as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday with a car parade.

Her family held a birthday car parade, driving through her retirement community in Fresno. Around 95 family and friends joined in the parade, including Esther’s seven great-grandchildren.     

When asked what her secret is, Esther said, “keep moving, keep working, keep going, well, and rest helps too.”

