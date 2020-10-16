Keep Fresno Beautiful to host cleanup event near Cedar and Shaw avenues

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Keep Fresno Beautiful is partnering with District 4 Councilmember to host a cleanup event in Fresno Saturday.

Councilmember Paul Caprioglio, along with Clean Fresno and Medallion Wellness will begin the event at Marie Callender’s parking lot located at 1781 E. Shaw Avenue from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

The cleanup with take place along the south side of Shaw Avenue, between Cedar Avenue and First Street and on both sides of Cedar Avenue, between Shaw and Rialto avenues. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Event organizers will provide trash bags, paper pickers, vests, and gloves. Volunteers are asked to wear a protective facial covering.

Volunteers can register for this event by visiting Eventbrite here.

