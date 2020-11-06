Kearney Mansion in Fresno County reopens (with COVID-19 restrictions)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s ‘Kearney Mansion Museum’ will reopen Friday for guided tours – following a seven-month closure.

The tour’s capacity is limited to a maximum of 12 guests per group. Face coverings will be required to enter the building and visitors will also be asked if they have a fever or cough at the time of entry.

The tour schedule is:

Friday tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday tours at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Sunday tours at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

