FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) -This holiday season, the Fresno County Historical Society says they will bring the magic back to the Kearney Mansion and Gallery with the annual display of Christmas at Kearney.

The mansion is set to be filled with decorated trees, each representing a local decorator’s interpretation of a treasured Christmas Story for the Holiday Tales theme.

Organizers say through Nov. 24 through New Year’s Eve, guests will learn the history of Christmas Stories from the 1816’s from The Nutcracker and the Mouse King all the way to 2005’s Amazing Peace.

Guests will be able to tour the Kearney Mansion and learn the story of M. Theo Kearney.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.