KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after firing a handgun at a deputy on Saturday.

On Saturday, March 11, at approximately 10:04 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino to investigate a subject pointing a handgun at the driver of a red pickup truck.

As Deputies were responding, KCSO Dispatch stated the subject, who was identified as 37-year-old Timothy Jeff, was approaching other vehicles with the handgun.

After a chase, Jeff fired the handgun at the deputy and continued on foot down East Jersey Avenue.

Officials say a second deputy arrived in a patrol car and drove between Jeff and the deputy. At this time, Jeff fired a second round toward the deputies as he continued to flee on foot. Jeff reached the intersection of Jersey Avenue and 17th Avenue. A car traveling north on 17th Avenue had stopped at the stop sign and Jeff took cover behind it. Jeff, who was still armed with a handgun, appeared to try and gain access to the car.

According to officials, a third deputy arrived on the scene, and they approached Jeff on foot, ordering him to drop the gun and give up. Jeff refused and an officer-involved shooting took place.

Jeff was shot and fell to the ground where deputies took him into custody. They immediately provided Jeff with medical aid and radioed for an ambulance to respond. Jeff was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Deputies say they located a revolver which was turned over to detectives who took over the investigation.

A records check was completed on Jeff, and he was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had a long criminal record that dated back to 1998, officials say.

Officials say his convictions include multiple evading a peace officer convictions, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, multiple drunk driving convictions, under the influence of a controlled substance, drunk driving causing bodily injury, multiple possession of a controlled substance in county jail or prison convictions and violations of PRCS.

Once Jeff is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Kings County Jail on attempted murder along with a host of other charges, according to officials.