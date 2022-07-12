Photo of the rescue provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father and his teenage son were both rescued after their kayaks overturned on the Kings River on Tuesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:40 a.m., deputies and firefighters from Cal Fire were called out to a stretch of the Kings River near Annadale and Riverbend avenues for a water rescue.

When crews arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy clinging to a tree in the river.

Firefighters were able to pull the teen into their boat and take him safely back to shore.

Deputies say the teen had crashed into the tree, causing his kayak to flip over.

As the father tried to turn around to help his son, officials say his kayak also overturned in the water.

The father was able to safely make it back to land. Over the past six days, officials say the tree that the teen hit has been the center of four different water rescues.

The tree, which is located about one-fourth of a mile south of the Annadale Bridge, is too big to be removed but can be avoided by staying on the west side of the river.

Shortly after the kayakers were rescued, deputies received a call about two women and a dog crashing into a different tree while tubing down the river.

Crews rescued both women and the dog and dropped them off at the shore.

Officials say the women were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.