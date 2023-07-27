TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of the Kern River kayaker from the June 14 incident was recovered by deputies Thursday, says the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says several attempts were made to recover the victim since the day of the incident in the Ant Canyon area of the Kern River, but they were unsuccessful due to the extremely high and fast flow of the Kern River.

Sheriff’s officials say their Swiftwater Dive Rescue Team maintained scene security to monitor flows and river conditions, which led to Thursday’s successful recovery of the body.

Photo Courtesy: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to stay away from fast-moving waters as they are unpredictable and dangerous.