VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hospitals nationwide, including some here in the Valley, are seeing a dramatic increase in RSV cases among children.

Respiration Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a respiratory illness with mild cold-like symptoms.

Children are at risk of severe infections because their immune systems are still developing.

Dr. Saba Khalid, a pediatrician at Kaweah Health Medical Group in Visalia joined Eyewitness News to talk about the reason behind the spike in RSV cases.