FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This week is nurse appreciation week all across the nation.

“Nurses are built to persevere, and that’s what we do,” Shannon Cauthen, Director of Critical Care Nursing at Kaweah health said.

She’s been with the hospital for 15 years, and she says a lot has changed in the profession since then, but she says what’s stayed the same is the passion nurses have for what they do.

“If you’re not in the nursing world or healthcare it’s hard to understand,” she said, “it’s challenging, it’s stressful, nurses have to have a very innate ability to compartmentalize what happens in one room, and to separate yourself and to go into the next room or the next situation.”

Throughout the pandemic nurses have experienced burnout with many leaving the profession all together. A study published in April from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing said throughout the pandemic around 100,000 left the profession nationwide, many due to stress and burnout.

The study also said over 600,000 nurses nationwide said they intend to leave the profession for the same reasons by 2027.

Cauthen said even under the best situations nurses can still experience burnout, but they are trying to prevent it at Kaweah Health.

Still there are challenges hospitals are facing. Kaweah Health’s CEO Gary Herbst has spoken at length about the dire financial situation they along with other California hospitals are facing, due to issues like low payouts from Medi-Cal. Their financial issues we’re only heightened by the use of expensive travel nurses as they don’t have enough nurses on staff.

“We we’re at an all-time high at 240 agency, or travel nurses. But now we are down to about 80 right now,” Cauthen said.

Still, Cauthen says she’s hopeful for the future of nursing- saying they are working on new recruitment intiatives, sign on bonuses for nurses, interview days, and more education pathways to train future nurses.

“I think we’re doing all of the right things to get people to the right place,” she added, and said in years they should be in a better place when it comes to having a better number of nurses on staff.

The nurses week continues on through the next few days. Kaweah Health said they’ve been going out of their way to show their appreciation for their nurses all week with different activities and events to show their support.